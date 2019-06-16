Contrasting NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) and American Campus Communities (NASDAQ:ACC)

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get NY MTG TR INC/SH alerts:

47.7% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.1% of American Campus Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NY MTG TR INC/SH shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of American Campus Communities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NY MTG TR INC/SH has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NY MTG TR INC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.8%. American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. NY MTG TR INC/SH pays out 93.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Campus Communities pays out 81.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Campus Communities has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for NY MTG TR INC/SH and American Campus Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NY MTG TR INC/SH 1 2 2 0 2.20 American Campus Communities 0 5 1 0 2.17

NY MTG TR INC/SH presently has a consensus target price of $6.08, suggesting a potential downside of 2.98%. American Campus Communities has a consensus target price of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.00%. Given American Campus Communities’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Campus Communities is more favorable than NY MTG TR INC/SH.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NY MTG TR INC/SH and American Campus Communities’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NY MTG TR INC/SH $522.28 million 2.53 $102.89 million $0.86 7.29 American Campus Communities $880.81 million 7.32 $117.10 million $2.31 20.35

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than NY MTG TR INC/SH. NY MTG TR INC/SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Campus Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares NY MTG TR INC/SH and American Campus Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NY MTG TR INC/SH 21.47% 13.32% 0.83% American Campus Communities 13.39% 3.21% 1.62%

Summary

American Campus Communities beats NY MTG TR INC/SH on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NY MTG TR INC/SH

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of December 31, 2018, American Campus Communities owned 170 student housing properties containing approximately 109,100 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 133,900 beds.

Receive News & Ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NY MTG TR INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.