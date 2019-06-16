Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $940,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,378 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $760,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,690,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $294,534,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 192,649 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,089,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In other Lowe’s Companies news, insider Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.05 per share, for a total transaction of $950,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Zacks Investment Research raised Lowe’s Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (down previously from $126.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $135.00 target price on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.13.

NYSE:LOW opened at $99.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $84.75 and a one year high of $118.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/corient-capital-partners-llc-has-940000-position-in-lowes-companies-inc-nyselow.html.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.