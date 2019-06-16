Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,644 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 28,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 39,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.14.

OFC opened at $28.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $31.01.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $148.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.89 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.73%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $97,550.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,882,776.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

