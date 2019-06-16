Corundum Group Inc. Takes $879,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.8% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 66.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $140.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $371.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $120.11 and a 12-month high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price (up from $152.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.30.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

