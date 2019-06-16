Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Knuff & Co LLC

Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.6% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America set a $255.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $220.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.13.

In related news, Director John W. Meisenbach acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $242.65 per share, for a total transaction of $727,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,927.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $504,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,762,679.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,140 shares of company stock worth $3,056,340. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $260.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.91. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $189.51 and a twelve month high of $261.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 38.07%.

Costco Wholesale declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, April 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

