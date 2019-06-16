Cribstone Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 74,661 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $24,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Boeing by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,237 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Boeing by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $54,692,000 after acquiring an additional 54,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Nord/LB restated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $525.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.40.

BA stock opened at $347.16 on Friday. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $292.47 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 1,857.97% and a net margin of 10.06%. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

