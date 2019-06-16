Cryptaur (CPT) Market Capitalization Tops $4.38 Million

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Cryptaur token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and $8,026.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $736.88 or 0.07964112 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00037101 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001376 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011336 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017118 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,767,727,134 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

