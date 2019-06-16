CryptoFlow (CFL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $35.00

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 16th. One CryptoFlow coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $8,463.00 and approximately $35.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00354286 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.19 or 0.02330084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001419 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00154599 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017932 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7.

CryptoFlow can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

