Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Holdings Raised by NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 166.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 691.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after buying an additional 187,246 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 235,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,089,000 after buying an additional 161,644 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at about $14,961,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11,081.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,529,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Glenn E. Tynan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CW opened at $117.55 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 12-month low of $95.23 and a 12-month high of $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $578.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

