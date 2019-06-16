Cypress Capital LLC Invests $574,000 in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,954,958 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,090,409,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757,941 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 84,873,814 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,681,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,887 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,572,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,005 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 6,858.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,089,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,939,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,175,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of CVS Health to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.48.

Shares of CVS opened at $54.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

