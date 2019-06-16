Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLAY. BidaskClub lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.70.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $39.31 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $363.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 10,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $573,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 4,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $201,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $201,490.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,135 shares of company stock worth $1,822,245. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,668,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $282,689,000 after purchasing an additional 32,730 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,075,402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,480,000 after purchasing an additional 286,696 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,425,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,072,000 after purchasing an additional 77,409 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,253,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,518,000 after purchasing an additional 70,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.0% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176,423 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,668,000 after purchasing an additional 11,297 shares in the last quarter.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

