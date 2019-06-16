Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) Shares Gap Up to $1.09

Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.09, but opened at $1.09. Dean Foods shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 111,796 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dean Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dean Foods and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dean Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Dean Foods had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dean Foods Co will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dean Foods by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,404,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,647,000 after buying an additional 127,565 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Dean Foods by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,866,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after buying an additional 884,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dean Foods in the 4th quarter worth $6,971,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Dean Foods by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,442,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 574,171 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dean Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Dean Foods (NYSE:DF)

Dean Foods Co engages in the manufacture, sale and direct-to-store distribution of fluid milk and other dairy & dairy case products. Its portfolio include the DairyPure and TruMoo brands, along with other regional dairy brands such as Alta Dena, Berkeley Farms, Country Fresh, Dean’s, Friendly’s, Garelick Farms, LAND O LAKES milk and cultured products, Lehigh Valley Dairy Farms, Mayfield, McArthur, Meadow Gold, Oak Farms, PET, T.G.

