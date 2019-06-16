DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 61.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNT. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 179.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

In other Verint Systems news, insider Elan Moriah sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $106,615.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 8,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $515,419.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,560,611.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,917 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,292. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRNT stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.96 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $324.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRNT. BidaskClub lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 target price on Verint Systems and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Verint Systems from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.57.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-cuts-stake-in-verint-systems-inc-nasdaqvrnt.html.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.