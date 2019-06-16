Desjardins Lowers Dollarama (TSE:DOL) to Hold

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$49.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$43.00. Desjardins’ target price suggests a potential upside of 4.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DOL. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$37.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.14.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$46.78 on Friday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$30.70 and a 52 week high of C$54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion and a PE ratio of 28.01.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 2.081965 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

