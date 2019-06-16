DeviantCoin (DEV) Trading Up 28% Over Last Week

DeviantCoin (CURRENCY:DEV) traded up 38.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. One DeviantCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000565 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. DeviantCoin has a total market cap of $789,577.00 and approximately $2,860.00 worth of DeviantCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeviantCoin has traded 28% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 47.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeviantCoin

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 16th, 2018. DeviantCoin’s total supply is 17,263,266 coins and its circulating supply is 15,448,969 coins. DeviantCoin’s official website is deviantcoin.io. The Reddit community for DeviantCoin is /r/DeviantCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeviantCoin’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeviantCoin Coin Trading

DeviantCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeviantCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeviantCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeviantCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

