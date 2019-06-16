DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of DGSE opened at $0.89 on Thursday. DGSE Companies has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

DGSE Companies (NYSEAMERICAN:DGSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter.

DGSE Companies Company Profile

DGSE Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. The company offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

