Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.01 Million Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,988,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,160,302 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. 32.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

CPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.06 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.14. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $671.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.98 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 67.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-has-6-01-million-stake-in-crescent-point-energy-corp-nysecpg.html.

Crescent Point Energy Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.