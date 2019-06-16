Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $6.68 Million Holdings in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,246 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CAE were worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAE. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 416,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 92,951 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 1,472.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,527,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of CAE by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.22% of the company’s stock.

CAE opened at $25.76 on Friday. Cae Inc has a 12-month low of $16.96 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.79.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. CAE’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cae Inc will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. CAE’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAE. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

