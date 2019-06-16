Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) PT Set at $67.00 by B. Riley

B. Riley set a $67.00 target price on Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) in a report published on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.50.

DLB opened at $62.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $58.17 and a 12 month high of $72.04.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $338.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.45 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $3,253,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $2,219,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 699,582 shares of company stock worth $45,579,410 over the last ninety days. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,721 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

