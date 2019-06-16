Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DOVA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.14.

DOVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 target price on Dova Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Dova Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Dova Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Dova Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Dova Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $35.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.80.

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 million. Dova Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.20% and a negative net margin of 521.67%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dova Pharmaceuticals will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 619,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,993,000 after acquiring an additional 14,985 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 14,705.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dova Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dova Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dova Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing drug candidates for thrombocytopenia disease. The company's lead product candidate is DOPTELET that is indicated for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic liver disease scheduled to undergo a procedure.

