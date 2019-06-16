Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter valued at $64,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Liberty Latin America by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $18.08 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $22.20.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christopher J. Noyes bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, for a total transaction of $179,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balan Nair bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $249,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

