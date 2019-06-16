Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $339,000 in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Stock

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Retail Properties of America by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RPAI opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.55. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $13.33.
Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $122.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1656 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.08%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.17.
About Retail Properties of America
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.
