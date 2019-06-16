Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Neuburgh Advisers LLC

Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.8% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,715 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $46,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,913. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,744 shares of company stock valued at $8,112,960. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $92.73 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $151.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Electronic Arts to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/electronic-arts-inc-nasdaqea-shares-bought-by-neuburgh-advisers-llc.html.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.