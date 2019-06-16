Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €6.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENEL. UBS Group set a €5.65 ($6.57) target price on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on Enel and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enel currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €5.92 ($6.89).

Enel has a 52-week low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 52-week high of €5.59 ($6.50).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

