EnergiToken (ETK) Price Up 100.1% Over Last 7 Days

EnergiToken (CURRENCY:ETK) traded up 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. EnergiToken has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $189.00 worth of EnergiToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EnergiToken has traded 100.1% higher against the dollar. One EnergiToken token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsuper, IDEX, Coinrail and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EnergiToken alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $745.79 or 0.08181420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00038105 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000132 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001417 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011511 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017357 BTC.

EnergiToken Profile

EnergiToken is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. EnergiToken’s total supply is 2,052,153,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,852,153,500 tokens. EnergiToken’s official Twitter account is @energimine. The Reddit community for EnergiToken is /r/EnergiToken. EnergiToken’s official website is energitoken.com. EnergiToken’s official message board is medium.com/@energimine.

Buying and Selling EnergiToken

EnergiToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Coinsuper and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnergiToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnergiToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EnergiToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnergiToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnergiToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.