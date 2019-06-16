Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $4.57 Million Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) by 67.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,060,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,316 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $4,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 52.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 174.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 483,404 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ASE Technology by 57.0% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the period. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASX stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.02. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $5.19.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 11.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ASX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASE Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. CLSA upgraded ASE Technology to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down from $31.00) on shares of ASE Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

