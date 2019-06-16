Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,962 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 10.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $4,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KRE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,197.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 37,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 9,196 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period.

KRE stock opened at $52.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.64.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

