Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $23.07 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.07.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQNR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

NYSE EQNR opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.96. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $28.93.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth about $12,572,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 189,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 34,289 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 5.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 32,232 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.