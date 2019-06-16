Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for H & R Block Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HRB)

H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) – Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for H & R Block in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.75) for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for H & R Block’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

HRB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

H & R Block stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. H & R Block has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.18.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.21. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 364.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 233.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 8,750.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of H & R Block by 36.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from H & R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

