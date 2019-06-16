Ergomed (LON:ERGO) Reaches New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Ergomed PLC (LON:ERGO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 289 ($3.78) and last traded at GBX 286 ($3.74), with a volume of 68293 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53).

Specifically, insider Richard Barfield acquired 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.53) per share, with a total value of £172,800 ($225,793.81). Also, insider Jan Petracek acquired 79,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £121,489.65 ($158,747.75). Insiders acquired 179,405 shares of company stock worth $38,104,965 in the last ninety days.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $133.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30.

Ergomed Company Profile (LON:ERGO)

Ergomed plc provides clinical research, and drug development and safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers clinical development, trial management, and pharmacovigilance services for pharmaceutical and generics companies, as well as small and mid-sized drug development companies.

