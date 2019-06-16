ESBC (ESBC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $292,789.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One ESBC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0580 or 0.00000636 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 29.9% higher against the dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $841,778.00 and $292,789.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ESBC alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00037797 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000166 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 86.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005204 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC Coin Profile

ESBC is a coin. ESBC’s total supply is 14,771,228 coins and its circulating supply is 14,512,249 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting.

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.