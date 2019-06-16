Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Price Hits $0.0058 on Major Exchanges

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Ether Kingdoms Token token can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Mercatox. Ether Kingdoms Token has a total market cap of $24,417.00 and $15,533.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded down 27.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ether Kingdoms Token alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $733.77 or 0.08079687 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00037789 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001433 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00011579 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00017447 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Ether Kingdoms Token Token Profile

Ether Kingdoms Token is a token. It launched on September 26th, 2018. Ether Kingdoms Token’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,177,035 tokens. The official website for Ether Kingdoms Token is imps.me. The Reddit community for Ether Kingdoms Token is /r/imptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official Twitter account is @imptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ether Kingdoms Token’s official message board is medium.com/@imptoken.

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

Ether Kingdoms Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Kingdoms Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether Kingdoms Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Kingdoms Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Kingdoms Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.