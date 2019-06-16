Ethereum Gold Project Reaches Market Capitalization of $58,602.00 (ETGP)

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded down 68.8% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Token Store and Hotbit. Ethereum Gold Project has a total market capitalization of $58,602.00 and approximately $7,969.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum Gold Project Token Profile

Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) is a token. It launched on October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,153,714,297 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Gold Project is www.etgproject.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Token Store and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

