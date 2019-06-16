EveryCoin (EVY) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. One EveryCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, IDAX and LATOKEN. In the last week, EveryCoin has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. EveryCoin has a market cap of $4.35 million and $346,052.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EveryCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.96 or 0.00357183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.81 or 0.02327843 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010914 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001398 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000361 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00154786 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00017746 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000715 BTC.

EveryCoin Token Profile

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io.

EveryCoin Token Trading

EveryCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EveryCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EveryCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EveryCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.