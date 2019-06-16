EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Lifted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 46.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,498,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $828,509,000 after acquiring an additional 261,239 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on EXAS. BidaskClub lowered shares of EXACT Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $95.00) on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.45.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $109.78 on Friday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.39.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.07 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 28.83% and a negative net margin of 41.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $1,035,707.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

