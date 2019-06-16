Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,559 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up about 0.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Whitnell & Co. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Facebook to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.44.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $121,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,775,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.34, for a total transaction of $9,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,551,104 shares of company stock valued at $275,456,299. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.33. 16,706,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,089,314. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $123.02 and a one year high of $218.62. The firm has a market cap of $517.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). Facebook had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

