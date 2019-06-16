Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Financial Partners Capital Management LLC

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,462 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.6% of Financial Partners Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $18,714,000. Ruggie Capital Group increased its position in shares of Facebook by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 446 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Facebook by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 36,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Facebook by 12,051.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 417,657 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $68,688,000 after acquiring an additional 414,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Nomura raised shares of Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $172.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.62 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.44.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total transaction of $121,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,775,328. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,472 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.89, for a total transaction of $267,742.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,495.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,551,104 shares of company stock worth $275,456,299 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock opened at $181.33 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.02 and a 12-month high of $218.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $517.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.97 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 33.17%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/facebook-inc-nasdaqfb-shares-bought-by-financial-partners-capital-management-llc.html.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.