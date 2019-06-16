FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,644 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $84,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 138.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $296.33 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.31 and a 12-month high of $304.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 64.58% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $354.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $211.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $217.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems to $214.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.82.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.41, for a total transaction of $330,194.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,481.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $2,524,175.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,243.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,014 shares of company stock valued at $3,476,129. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

