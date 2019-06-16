Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Buys 15,970 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 474,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Northern Trust accounts for 2.3% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $42,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2,444.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 131,844 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 58,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,452,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,787 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTRS. BidaskClub upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Northern Trust from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.33.

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total value of $1,056,113.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $87.17. 933,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,755. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $75.96 and a 1-year high of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

