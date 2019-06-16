Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 51,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAMR. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6,818.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,297,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,404,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,072,000 after acquiring an additional 867,169 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $45,636,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 364,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 236,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,390,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,430,000 after acquiring an additional 218,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

LAMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shares of LAMR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.85. The stock had a trading volume of 292,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $83.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $384.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.82%.

In related news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 16,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $1,308,082.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,552,597.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $324,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

