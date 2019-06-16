Federated Investors Inc. PA Has $4.82 Million Stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lessened its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,943 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $4,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,631,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,696,000 after acquiring an additional 146,931 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,757,000 after acquiring an additional 27,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of OGE opened at $43.40 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $34.10 and a 1-year high of $44.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). OGE Energy had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $490.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.87%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

