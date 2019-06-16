Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 25,132 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25,132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $10,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $2,436,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in D. R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $115,236,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,272,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,432,000 after acquiring an additional 550,463 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in D. R. Horton by 2.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,193,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DHI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.66 to $37.30 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 target price on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.23.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $73,429.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. D. R. Horton Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/16/fifth-third-bancorp-sells-25132-shares-of-d-r-horton-inc-nysedhi.html.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.