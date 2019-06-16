Financial Advisors Network Inc. Buys Shares of 5,865 Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 17,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 38.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Vivek Jain sold 14,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $863,022.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,746 shares of company stock valued at $3,400,293. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,309. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.64 and a 52-week high of $63.68.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $542.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.17 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 40.16% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MXIM shares. ValuEngine raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.83.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

