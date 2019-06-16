Financial Advisors Network Inc. Has $1.11 Million Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 6.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 899.1% during the first quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 46,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of H & R Block during the first quarter valued at about $6,646,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 31.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,999,000 after buying an additional 481,190 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 92.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,596,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,986,000 after buying an additional 2,687,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

H & R Block stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.69. 2,846,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,700,064. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $22.45 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.16.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.21. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 364.51%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that H & R Block Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from H & R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

