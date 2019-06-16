Financial Advisors Network Inc. Purchases Shares of 15,405 Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Westrock by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 366,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 68,625 shares during the period. Landmark Bank purchased a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $264,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Westrock by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,410,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $846,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,795 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Westrock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its holdings in Westrock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 73,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Westrock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

WRK traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,106. Westrock Co has a 52-week low of $32.01 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Westrock Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

