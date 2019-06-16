First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Mary Clara Capel Sells 1,000 Shares

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,912 shares in the company, valued at $541,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mary Clara Capel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Mary Clara Capel sold 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $35,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.24. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.41 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Equities analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,296,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,059,000 after buying an additional 239,475 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,036,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,853,000 after buying an additional 152,422 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 317,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,038,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 600,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 79,910 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1,440.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 79,110 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

