First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th.

NASDAQ FNLC opened at $25.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.68. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.04 million during the quarter. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 28.13%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Katherine M. Boyd sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $43,646.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 512.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 384.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.86% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts.

