First National Corp MA ADV Decreases Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,819,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,568.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 667,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,299,000 after purchasing an additional 649,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 787,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,278,000 after purchasing an additional 377,809 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 358,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,089,452. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $49.42 and a 12-month high of $50.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.1077 dividend. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

