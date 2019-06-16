First National Corp MA ADV Sells 380 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

First National Corp MA ADV decreased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 306.6% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 920,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,563,277. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $76.96.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

