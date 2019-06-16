First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 191,257 Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 191,257 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 855,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,442,000 after purchasing an additional 169,486 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 201,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 120,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 118,564 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 182,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Secureworks by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 94,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 46,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $13.49 on Friday. Secureworks Corp has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Secureworks had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $132.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Secureworks Corp will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCWX. BidaskClub lowered shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Secureworks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Secureworks in a report on Thursday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

